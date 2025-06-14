Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will install around 1,000 CCTV cameras across Ayodhya and Faizabad under the Smart City Mission, according to an official statement.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will also be established in Ayodhya, it said, adding that the CCTVs will be installed at a total cost of 56 crore.

According to the statement, UP's Planning Department has approved the proposal, and the implementation process is set to begin soon.

These cameras will be strategically placed in sensitive and high-footfall areas to enhance surveillance and maintain public order, it said.

Under this initiative, a state-of-the-art control room will be established at the joint office of the Municipal Corporation and the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) in Civil Lines.

From this hub, authorities will not only monitor security, but also address various urban issues such as waterlogging, malfunctioning street lights, and water supply disruptions in real time.

Currently, over 1,300 CCTVs installed under the Safe City project are integrated with the ITMS system at the Jal Kal office in Amaniganj.

Puneet Ojha, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation's Construction Department, said that work on the project will begin after receiving final approval from the state government.

