Mathura, Jun 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an assistant engineer of the Electricity Department following the death of two contractual employees due to electric shock in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan city, despite a shutdown being in place, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Aadheshyam Ashram, where the meter section of the Electricity Department was engaged in installing a control transformer. Although a shutdown had been placed between the 11,000-volt line and the transformer, electric current unexpectedly flowed through the line during the work.

As a result, two employees — Vinod Kumar and Harendra Singh, both in their mid-30s — received fatal electric shocks, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said that acting on a complaint lodged on Saturday by Rakesh, the brother of the deceased Vinod Kumar, a case was registered against the Assistant Engineer under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the police added.

