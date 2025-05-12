Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) A comprehensive draft of the Building Construction and Development Byelaws, 2025, has been prepared to provide fresh momentum to building construction and urban development across Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

The housing and urban planning department presented the draft to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for approval, aiming to streamline and make construction and business operations more accessible, it said.

During a recent review meeting, departmental officials had said public suggestions and objections were invited on the draft byelaws.

A total of 1,153 responses were received within the stipulated timeframe.

These inputs -- covering key areas such as simplifying construction norms, environmental safeguards and promoting commercial activities in residential zones -- are under review. A revised proposal incorporating relevant feedback will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for final recommendation.

The government is working to implement the new byelaws by May 30.

The proposed byelaws promise many benefits for residents, businesses and developers.

Building a house on a plot up to 1,000 square feet will no longer require an approved blueprint.

An architect's certificate will suffice for residential plots up to 5,000 square feet and commercial plots up to 2,000 square feet. These provisions are expected to simplify procedures and reduce construction delays.

The draft byelays stress on green buildings, energy efficiency and disaster-resilient structures.

It also focuses on affordable housing and slum rehabilitation to support the urban poor, aligning with the government's commitment to inclusive development, according to the statement.

One of the most transformative features of the proposed byelaws is the allowance for small and medium businesses to operate from residential complexes.

Commercial activities will be permitted in residential buildings on roads wider than 24 metres. Multi-storey buildings will be allowed to come up on roads over 45 metres wide.

The state government is also enhancing the floor area ratio to enable more construction on available land.

