Varanasi (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements, including grand festivities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, for the first Monday of Shravan here, a statement said on Sunday.

On this day, the processional idol of Baba Vishwanath will be adorned in a special form. Throughout the month of Shravan, the deity will be decorated in different forms every Monday, with special adornments planned for all four Mondays and the full moon day, it said.

Every Monday, devotees will have the unique experience of witnessing Baba Vishwanath in various divine forms. To ensure easy access to the temple for jalabhishek (ritual water offering), the state government has strengthened arrangements and enhanced security measures, the statement said.

On the first Monday of Shravan, devotees and kanwariyas will be welcomed on a red carpet with floral showers.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwabhushan Mishra, said that the processional idol of Lord Shiva will be specially decorated on the first Monday of Shravan.

"Devotees will get the chance to see Baba Vishwanath in the form of Neelkanth," he said.

"To manage crowds inside the temple complex, zig-zag barricades have been set up. To protect visitors from rain, heat, and sun, German hangars and extra sheds have been arranged. Glucose water, ORS solutions, and drinking water will be distributed at regular intervals. There will also be a counter distributing jaggery to help devotees stay energized. A Lost and Found centre with multilingual staff will assist visitors," Mishra added.

For health emergencies, five medical teams will be stationed at various spots within the Dham. Two ambulances, including one equipped with advanced life support, will be on standby.

The rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum will be broadcast live on LED screens installed at the Dham and six other locations, including the railway station, Godowlia crossing, and the ghats. Darshan will also be streamed live on YouTube, enabling devotees across the globe to witness Baba Vishwanath during Shravan.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said one lane of the Prayagraj–Varanasi road will be reserved for kanwariyas.

Ten Quick Response Teams will be on duty round the clock, he said.

For security and crowd management, 200 CCTV cameras and eight drones will monitor the area. In addition, over 20 motorcycle patrol teams will be deployed, and around 1,500 police personnel will remain on duty throughout. Some officers will patrol in plain clothes to ensure safety, he added.

