Prayagraj (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will introduce all-terrain vehicles for the first time in the Mahakumbh 2025 fair, an official said here.

These vehicles are designed to respond swiftly to fire incidents, reaching the affected spot within seconds and effectively controlling the situation. Equipped with state-of-the-art fire safety devices, including extinguishers, these vehicles are capable of running at full speed on sand, swamp, and shallow water, he said.

Operated by trained firefighters, they will provide round-the-clock vigilance across the fair area, ensuring prompt action during emergencies, he added.

The official said four such all-terrain vehicles have already arrived in Prayagraj, and specialised training is being provided to firefighters for their operation. Powered by electric batteries, these vehicles symbolise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a secure and environmentally friendly Mahakumbh, he said.

The chief minister is expected to flag off these vehicles along with other advanced equipment on November 25.

Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj and Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh, said, "Four all-terrain vehicles have been brought to Prayagraj from Germany. The chief minister will flag off these vehicles bought at an approximate cost of Rs 2.5 crore."

"The deployment of these vehicles will ensure that fire safety services can be effectively managed even in the crowded areas of the region once the Mahakumbh fair commences," he said.

Sharma said the vehicles are equipped with firefighting equipment, including water tanks, taps and pumps, which allow officers to immediately respond to fire incidents.

In addition, the vehicles are fitted with an air compressor, along with a standard extinguisher. They are capable of spraying up to 9 litres of water from the gun, with 8 litres of water and 1 litre of chemical foam, he said.

The fluorine-free foam used in these vehicles has a highly effective fire-extinguishing capacity, the officer said, adding that it can quickly extinguish fires, suppress flammable liquid fires, and prevent re-ignition, making it a dependable alternative to traditional foam.

Firefighters are receiving specialised training on how to use the vehicles and operate the fluorine-free foam system effectively.

The vehicles get charged in four hours and provide eight hours of operational use. They are capable of reaching speeds of up to 60 km per hour, ensuring quick deployment and effective firefighting, the officer said.

