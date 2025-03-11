Badaun, Mar 11 (PTI) The Juvenile Justice Board here has closed an eight-year-old case against a teenage girl by advising her to stay away from crime in the future, instead of imposing any punishment, officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the resolution, the board took a pledge from her to engage in positive actions and contribute to the society.

Board member Arvind Kishore Gupta explained that the case dates back to 2017 when the girl, who was then seven years and eleven months old, was accused of assault and verbal abuse under relevant sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

Now in her teenage years, the board reconsidered her case with a rehabilitative approach, he said.

A judicial bench comprising Principal Magistrate Rohini Upadhyay and members Arvind Kishore Gupta and Pramila Gupta unanimously decided to focus on the girl's future rather than imposing a punitive action.

"The board encouraged her to engage in social and national service and cautioned her against any wrongdoing in the future," Gupta said.

Before the verdict, the girl expressed her desire to lead a meaningful life dedicated to society and the nation.

The board acknowledged her sentiments with empathy and chose to motivate her toward positive endeavors rather than imposing a sentence.

The decision was well received by lawyers and her guardians, who welcomed the board's approach. They also extended Holi greetings to the girl and wished her a bright future.

