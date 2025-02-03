Deoria (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Sunday, the accused was arrested and the minor was sent to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria for medical examination, officials said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said that the incident took place in a village under Bhatpar Rani police station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team along with a forensic team reached the spot and inspected it, the officer said.

Also Read | What Is Marginal Relief Under New Tax Regime Introduced in Budget 2025? How Is Marginal Relief in Income Tax Calculated? Understand Marginal Tax Relief Calculation With Examples.

He said that at first the complainant did not say anything but later gathered courage and registered an FIR with the police.

Further legal action in the matter is underway, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)