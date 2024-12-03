A horrific incident has unfolded in Deoria district where 10-year-old Anshika Yadav was brutally murdered during a wedding celebration. The child's father’s relatives, Sheshnath Yadav and his wife Savita, have been arrested for the gruesome crime. According to the police investigation, the motive behind the murder was linked to a misguided belief in black magic. The couple's son, suffering from mental illness, had watched videos related to tantric rituals on YouTube. Savita claimed that in a dream, "Devi Maa" (a goddess) appeared and instructed her to sacrifice a virgin girl to cure their son. During the wedding, they singled out Anshika, lured her away from the celebration, and tragically killed her by stabbing her with a knife. In a chilling revelation, Savita confessed that after killing the child, they extracted blood from five parts of her body and performed a ritualistic sacrifice to "please the goddess." Deoria Horror: Woman Allegedly Throws Boiling Water on Husband Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Uttar Pradesh, In-Laws Thrash and Push Him off Terrace.

Family Members Kill 10-Year-Old

उत्तर प्रदेश : देवरिया जिले में शादी समारोह में गई 10 वर्षीय बच्ची अंशिका यादव की बेदर्दी से हत्या कर दी गई। बच्ची के पिता के मामा शेषनाथ यादव और मामी सविता गिरफ्तार हैं। इनका बेटा मानसिक बीमार है। यूट्यूब पर तंत्र–मंत्र विद्या की Video देखी थीं। सविता ने बताया– "देवी मां मेरे… pic.twitter.com/q9IYXd3SzE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)