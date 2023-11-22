Bareilly (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly making derogatory posts against Hinduism and putting up the Pakistani flag on his Facebook page, a police officer said.

The accused was identified as Buddan Ali, the officer said.

Izatnagar police station inspector Surendra Kumar said an FIR was registered against Ali, a resident of Dhaurera Mafi, by one Sonu Pathak who alleged that he made derogatory posts against Hinduism on his Facebook page and uploaded the Pakistani flag.

The FIR was registered under the IT Act and Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups of religion on ground of religion etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

