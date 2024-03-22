Baghpat, March 22: A 40-year-old man was suddenly taken ill while he was being questioned in a robbery case at a police station here and died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said the deceased, Praveen, was among three persons booked for robbery following a complaint by an advocate Tejveer Singh.

The incident took place here on March 16 when Singh was going home on a motorcycle around 7.30 pm when three bike-borne men allegedly intercepted him, after which they thrashed him and looted Rs 50,000. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 35-Year-Old Man Suddenly Collapses, Dies on Spot in UP's Firozabad; Video Goes Viral.

On the complaint of the advocate, the Baghpat Kotwali police had registered a case and took two men --Deepesh alias Deep and Neeraj -- into custody for interrogation, the SP said. On the duo's instance, the police called Praveen for questioning on March 20 at the Baghpat Kotwali police station. Uttar Pradesh: Five Children Die in Sleep, Two Critical in Amroha; Suffocation Suspected From Coal Heater.

Praveen's health deteriorated suddenly at night and he was admitted to a hospital in Meerut where both police and Praveen's family members were present during treatment. Praveen, however, died on Thursday morning, the SP said, adding that legal action is being taken to probe the death.

