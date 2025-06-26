Kushinagar (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A man was fatally stabbed in Kushinagar district on Thursday after he went to confront a person who assaulted and attempted to rob his younger brother, police said.

The deceased, Jaagu Nishad (40), was reportedly attacked with a knife by Prince Nishad, one of the individuals accused of assaulting Jaagu's brother, Umashankar.

According to the police, the chain of events began on Wednesday night when Umashankar of Seorahi police station area was returning home from a market and was allegedly attacked by six to seven individuals, including Prince Nishad.

Umashankar was severely beaten, and the group attempted to snatch his motorcycle and mobile phone. Despite the assault, Umashankar managed to save his belongings and escape to his home.

On Thursday morning, Jaagu, accompanied by five to six villagers, went to Prince's house to demand an explanation for his brother's assault. During the confrontation, Prince allegedly emerged from his house with a knife and repeatedly stabbed Jaagu. He collapsed at the scene, bleeding profusely.

His family members attempted to rush him to the government hospital in Seorahi. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Following Jaagu's death, his enraged family members and other villagers took his body to the accused's house and surrounded it.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and intervened, preventing the situation from escalating. The police took custody of Jaagu's body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated, Additional Superintendent of Police Nivesh Katiyar said.

