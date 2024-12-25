Bhadohi, Dec 25 (PTI) Bhadohi police intercepted two large containers labelled "postal vehicles" on NH-19 here during a routine check on Wednesday, and found that 85 cattle were allegedly being smuggled in it, officials said.

Eight members of a suspected cattle smuggling gang were arrested during the operation, according to officials.

The containers were stopped near Babu Sarai in the Aurai police station area early in the morning. Upon hearing unusual noises coming from the closed containers, we decided to open them.

One container held 55 calves while the other contained 35, all tightly bound in a cruel manner," said Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Srivastava.

Srivastava said that during the unloading of calves, one container driver attempted to flee.

The police teams chased the vehicle for about 10 km as the cattle smugglers attempted to flee and eventually intercepted it near Kothra village," he said. All eight suspects were apprehended during the chase.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were transporting the calves from Dehri-on-Sone in Bihar to sell them in Kanpur and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The SHO added that the arrested individuals are residents of Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha and Moradabad districts. "Cases have been registered against all the suspects and further legal proceedings are underway to send them to jail," Srivastava said.

