Meerut (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Three women were killed while two others were injured when a vehicle hit them while they were crossing the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway-58 here, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said the accident occurred late Monday in Walidpur village in Daurala area.

A group of people was crossing the highway, and a motorcycle was passing by when a speeding vehicle rammed into them, the officer said.

Three of the injured -- Savita (19), Usha (55), and Kela (45) -- from Walidpur village were taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The two persons who were admitted to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Daurala, are stated stable, according to authorities.

The victims were returning home after working in the fields, the officer added.

Two police teams have been deployed to analyze the CCTV footage and track down the unidentified driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, he said.

