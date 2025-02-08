A major accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday when a car driving on the wrong side collided with a motorcycle. The impact threw the rider to the ground, but the car continued moving and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, overturning completely. This led to a chain reaction of multiple collisions as vehicles behind failed to stop in time. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the car recklessly moving in the wrong direction before hitting the motorcycle and another vehicle. The crash caused significant road blockage and chaos. Authorities are investigating the accident, and further details are awaited. Indore Road Accident: 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Bike, Mini-Bus and Tanker Near Manpur Area (Watch Video).

Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)