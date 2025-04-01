Mathura (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A truck allegedly linked to the mining mafia attempted to run over authorities when they tried to intercept it in the Nauhjheel area here, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the truck broke through barricades and fled towards Aligarh.

The incident occurred late Saturday, following which the Regional Mining Inspector lodged an FIR at Nauhjheel police station on Sunday night, they said.

Police said efforts are on to identify the truck owners and persons associated with illegal mining.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mant Abhinav J Jain, Regional Mining Inspector Akshay Kumar, and Kolahar Police Outpost Incharge Sanjay Kumar, along with the police team, were conducting vehicle checks between Chhinparai and Kolahar outpost as part of an anti-mining drive, officials added.

When they attempted to stop three trucks carrying illegally mined ballast and gravel, the drivers allegedly tried to run them over before fleeing towards Aligarh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

Upon receiving information about illegal mining activities, authorities had launched a crackdown on Saturday, leading to the incident, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Singh said two trucks carrying illegally mined material were later seized near the Nauhjheel bus stand, though the drivers managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered against five truck drivers, three car drivers, and two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SHO said.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal mining and the attempt to harm officials.

"No guilty person will be spared," he said.

