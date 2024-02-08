Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) VFS Global on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide visa application services through a centre operated within the premises of the Ministry of Commerce headquarters in Riyadh.

Through this partnership, VFS Global will cater to about 8,000 employees and delegates, as well as personnel of subsidiary government institutions under the Ministry, the outsourced visa and consular services provider said in a statement.

"It is an honour to have entered this strategic partnership with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce. We are very pleased to offer this dedicated Visa Application Centre service to the employees and associates of the Ministry, to further enhance their visa application experience in a seamless, convenient and secure manner," VFS Global founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria added.

