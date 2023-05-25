New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group, on Thursday said it has appointed Mike Young as Senior Vice President - Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations for its semiconductor business in India.

Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes as VFSL looks at setting up a semiconductor fab in India, the company said in a release.

"Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups...He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations," David Reed, CEO of VFSL, said.

Young joins Vedanta after taking a short sabbatical from his last role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia.

He has extensively worked in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors, the release said.

He has a master's degree in Microelectronics Engineering from Middlesex University, UK, and a bachelor's degree in Physics from Aston University, UK.

VFSL will establish an integrated semiconductor fab foundry in India. In the first phase, the company will set up a capacity of 40,000 wafers per month to cater to applications in displays, consumer electronics, industrial, mobiles, network equipment and automotives.

