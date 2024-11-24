Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A group of people allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to a village here on Sunday to arrest a history-sheeter in a bid to help him flee, officials said.

Police retaliated with gunfire at the villagers and managed to safely take the history-sheeter to the police station, they said.

A police team of Salempur police station had gone to Nangla Mevati village under Shikarpur police station area to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin, who was reported to be hiding in the village. He has a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

When the police team took the accused into its custody, villagers surrounded the police team and opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra. Police also returned fire in self-defence, he said.

Fakruddin, a resident of Chirchita village, has 10 cases registered against him in police stations of Bulandshahr, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts, the officer said.

