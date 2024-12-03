New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) India, an Amazon.com company, announced that WAISL Limited has developed a digital twin-powered integrated Airport Operations Command Center (APOC) on AWS to transform airport operations and passenger experience.

WAISL - which is into digital transformation services across industries with a core focus on aviation - plans to go live with this solution at a leading large Indian airport within the next few weeks and launch internationally in 2025.

Also Read | What Is PM Kisan Yojna 19th Installment Date? Know How To Register and Avail Benefits of This Scheme.

WAISL built the solution on AWS to significantly improve operational efficiency for airports and enhance passenger experiences using digital twins (virtual representations of an airportâs physical objects, systems, or processes), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), video and data analytics, and computer vision, according to a release.

"Airport congestion continues to impact airline on-time performance in India, as almost 80 million travellers took to the skies in the first half of 2024," the release said, adding that the solution, functioning like a central nervous system, will serve as a hub for real-time monitoring, coordination, and management of airport operations, covering activities from curb to gate, including check-in, security, and traffic control for passengers, vehicles, and aircrafts.

Also Read | Who Is Krish Arora? Know All About 10-Year-Old Indian-British Prodigy With IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

It will provide real-time updates on flight details, wait times, gate changes, baggage status, and personalised suggestions to passengers on nearby restaurants and duty-free offers.

Simultaneously, it will deliver real-time operational insights to airports, airlines, and ground-handling personnel. These insights will be delivered by sourcing, monitoring, and analysing data from all platforms within the airport ecosystem.

"The WAISL digital twin-powered integrated APOC integrates data from over 40 different systems, addresses 250 plus use cases, and tracks 100 plus performance indicators, offering predictive and prescriptive intelligence, enabling capabilities such as footfall predictions and prescribed resource planning using advanced AI and ML algorithms embedded within the solution," the release further said.

Airport data is vast, and WAISL has developed a solution that makes it easy to analyse such data, and harness it effectively, relying on AWS for resiliency, scalability, security, and low latency, Pankaj Gupta, Leader, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, said.

"We look forward to supporting WAISL to accelerate innovation in air travel across India and beyond," Gupta said.

The digital twin-powered APOC will enable airports to integrate real-time situational awareness, predictive analytics, and the needed AI and ML capabilities to help prevent delays, overcrowding, and inefficiencies in resource allocation and optimise turnaround management.

To develop the APOC solution, WAISL used a range of AWS services providing AI, ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, enabling monitoring and management of end-to-end airport operations.

For instance, the APOC can predict demand and potential disruptions by using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy AL/ML models.

"In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges. This is where WAISL's digital twin-powered integrated Airport Operations Command Center excels," Rishi Mehta, President and CEO of WAISL, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)