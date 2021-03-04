New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Digital commerce solutions provider Webscale on Thursday said it has closed USD 26 million (about Rs 189 crore) in financing from investors, including BGV and STCAP Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank.

The Series C round was led by BGV, STCAP Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Grotech Ventures, a statement said.

The company has raised USD 53.6 million in funding till date.

Webscale clocked 108 per cent growth in 2020 and powered thousands of storefronts. This growth is expected to continue as merchants demand more flexibility, scale, and security, coupled with fast, simple deployments, for seamless user experiences, it added.

Webscale is designed around the needs of customers, delivering the best of cloud computing, commerce technologies and scalable automated infrastructure, Webscale CEO Sonal Puri said.

"Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. With this funding, Webscale is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these industry shifts and help e-commerce businesses thrive and adapt to the new normal," she added.

Webscale - which has over 100 employees - powers Fortune 1000 brands, including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce storefronts across 10 countries.

It has offices in Santa Clara, Boulder and San Antonio in the US, Bengaluru and London.

