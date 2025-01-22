Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Wendt (India) Ltd reported consolidated profit for the October-December 2024 quarter at Rs 8.22 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The abrasive and precision component manufacturer has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.60 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the consolidated profit stood at Rs 26.59 crore, as against Rs 27.57 crore registered in the year-ago period, Wendt (India) Ltd, a Murugappa Group company, said in a press release.

The consolidated total income during the October-December 2024 quarter was Rs 55.32 crore, as compared to Rs 56.32 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the consolidated total income grew to Rs 164.77 crore, from Rs 162.06 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, the company's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share (300 per cent on the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each), the release added.

