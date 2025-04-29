Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Sukhchain Gogi, the wife of late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, on Tuesday assumed charge as the chairperson of the state-owned Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) in the presence of Cabinet minister Aman Arora here.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother Harpal Kaur, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal congratulated Sukhchain Gogi.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who was AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, died in January this year.

Congratulating Sukhchain, Arora said renewable energy is the future and ramping up the renewable infrastructure to ensure optimal utilisation of energy is the topmost priority of the state government.

"With the appointment of Sukhchain Gogi as chairperson, our team has been completed and now, we will push more vigorously for the promotion and development of the renewable sector," said Arora.

He said over 4,000 solar pumps for agriculture purposes are being installed in the state while 36 MW solar rooftop plants have already been installed on government buildings.

