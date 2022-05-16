Erode (TN) May 16 (PTI): A Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for murdering a seven- year-old girl because the husband of the woman said he would will his wealth to the girl whose mother he was having a relationship with.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2022: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Seeks Assistance of BRO for Road Infrastructure.

According to the prosecution, Kamalakannan was having illicit ties with his neighbour Shanmuganathan's wife Kanaga who had two children - seven-year-old Kani and son, aged one.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Air Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

On learning about the affair, Kamalakannan's wife Vanitha told him to sever the ties with Kanaga, but he did not. Moreover, he told Vanitha he would give all his wealth to Kani. This angered Vanitha so much that she took Kani away while her parents went out and strangulated her to death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)