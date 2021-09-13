Palghar, Sep 13 (PTI) Palghar Collector Manik Gursal on Monday said the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the district after the announcement of the Zilla Parishad and panchayat elections.

Polls for 15 ZP seats and 14 panchayat seats here will be held on October 5, he said.

These polls are being held after several members were disqualified following an order on OBC quota by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

