Leander Paes Knocked out of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 28 (ANI): Tennis star Leander Paes on Tuesday was knocked out of the Australian Open as he along with his partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia lost their second-round match in the mixed doubles.Pair of Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Paes and Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.Murray and Mattek-Sands did not let their opponent settle and they wrapped up the match in straight sets.Paes and Ostapenko had defeated the Australian pair of Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7, 6-3, 10-6.Last year, Paes had announced that the coming year, 2020, will be his last year on the court.Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honor, in 1996-97; the Arjuna Award in 1990; the Padma Shri award in 2001; and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.He won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)