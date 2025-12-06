Los Angeles [US], December 5 (ANI): Apple TV+ has renewed 'Platonic' for the third season, which stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.

Byrne and Rogen also serve as executive producers on the series, created by Nick Stoller and his wife, Francesca Delbanco, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, co-creators Stoller and Delbanco, "We couldn't be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple."

The second season ended with Byrne's Sylvia agreeing to get into business with Rogen's Will as the public face of his new bar. That followed a legal issue after he earlier broke off his engagement to his boss, restaurant chain CEO Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom), only to be slapped with a non-compete clause in his original employment contract.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, kept possible season three scenarios for Will and Sylvia well under wraps when he added with his own statement: "Nick and Francesca accomplished the rare feat of taking the show to the next level in season two, and, along with our partners at Sony, we can't wait to see what they cook up for season three."

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller's Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce, along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures. (ANI)

