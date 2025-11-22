Pune, November 22: Amid increasing leopard attacks in Pune district, terrified villagers in Pimperkhed in Shirur tahsil have adopted an unusual safety measure by wearing belts or collars fitted with sharp nails around their necks while working in the fields, and installing iron grills around their homes to protect themselves. In addition to collars and iron grills, many households have installed an electric fence around their homes as a precautionary barrier.

Villagers claim that frequent leopard sightings and multiple recent attacks have made routine outdoor activities risky, especially during early mornings and late evenings. Vitthal Rangnath Jadhav, a villager, said that they spot a leopard every day, and his mother fell prey to one a month ago. He told ANI that a girl was also recently killed in a leopard attack. Leopard Terror in Uttarakhand: Big Cat Tries To Climb Wall With Prey in Its Mouth in Nainital, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Jadhav said, "We are wearing these collars around our neck because of leopards. Leopards come here anytime. We need to save ourselves. This is why we wear this. Farming is our only source of income. We cannot sit at home fearing leopard attacks. We spot a leopard every day. One month ago, my mother fell prey to a leopard. Before her, a little girl was killed by a leopard." Describing the assault against his mother, the villager said that she was dragged for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields. Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Pet Dog As Owner Scrolls on Phone in Maharashtra’s Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Villagers in Pune Wear Spiked Collars for Protection

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Amid a surge in leopard attacks across several villages in Pune, residents are taking unusual precautions to protect themselves. Local residents in Pimperkhed village, Shirur tahsil, Pune, are wearing collars and belts with sharp iron nails around… pic.twitter.com/8kCeuOcL6U — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

He urged the government to take necessary action against the problem faced by the Pimperkhed village residents. "My mother had stepped out at 6 am to feed our cattle, and that is when the leopard attacked her. It dragged my mother for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields. Everyone in the village is very scared. We wear these collars every time we step out of the house. I urge to government to do something about it," Jadhav said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)