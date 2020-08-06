Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): A designer has created the first-of-its-kind handbag that looks like the plastic bags used to collect dog poop.

Dogoday quoted Insider's report on the new bag worth USD 2000 that looks similar to the plastic bags that are used to pick dog's excreta.

The bag is described by the Designer Bottega Venneta as a soft clutch that comes with a knotted handle in woven leather.

As per reactions shared on Dogoday from The Sun, people have termed the bag as "Pooey Vuitton," and "giant dog poo sack," among others.

The price of the poop lookalike bag has been pegged at USD 2,140. (ANI)

