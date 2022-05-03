Washington, May 3: Wearing black will never go out of style. Met Gala 2022 also showed how several stars relied on black outfits for their red carpet look. Like many, actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, too, marked their presence at Met Gala 2022 in black apparel. Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: Power Couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Embody This Year’s ‘Gilded Glamour’ Theme to Perfection!

Hugh looked dapper in a three-piece suit with tails, and Deborra-Lee made a style statement in a figure-hugging black lace dress. Before appearing at Met Gala, Hugh took to Instagram and shared his picture of his and his wife's red carpet look with his fans and followers.

The Greatest Showman is right! Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness hit the #MetGala https://t.co/7pfrLBlt8g pic.twitter.com/LNZxXjLCL9 — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

In the image, the husband-wife can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile while flaunting their matching outfits. "Off we go to the #METGALA. Thank you @tomford @davybee7 @alex_nourafchan and team for your brilliance and generosity! Thank you @lorraineschwartz!" he wrote.

Met Gala 2022 was conducted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)