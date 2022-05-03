Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Rapper Lizzo garnered all the hooting and cheering from the Met Gala 2022 spectators by giving a musical twist to her red carpet appearance.

The singer, who just released her new single "About Damn Time" Lizzo turned up with her all gold signature flute and played on the red carpet for reporters.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Photos, Akha Teej SMS, Wallpapers and Facebook Messages for the Auspicious Day.

A lot of clips from the fashion night have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which reporters and shutterbugs can be seen cheering while seeing Lizzo playing the flute at the event.

Apart from her musical element, Lizzo also caught eyeballs with her outfit.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Mubarak Wishes & Happy Eid Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Shayaris and SMS To Wish on Muslim Festival.

She wore a hand-embroidered gold and black coat with a black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne. She paired the ensemble with a gold choker necklace and exceptionally long black nails, People reported. The singer flaunted corkscrew nails.

Page Six citing an exclusive clip from Vogue reported Browne had revealed the black silk satin dress took 1,200 "man hours" of the golden hand embroidery, which came to a grand total of 22,000 hours.

For the unversed, the 2022 Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)