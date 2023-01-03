Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Winter is here and the hills are calling us already! The best way to spend the winter is to head towards the mountains, where you can enjoy a warm supper and a drink while taking in the beautiful scenery. Popular hill stations offer a variety of snow and adventure sports. This season, give a shot at these super fun winter sports.

Skiing

Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports, and it involves moving over snow with the aid of skis. Mundali, Munsiyari, Narkanda, Gulmarg, Auli, Dayara Bugyal, Shimla, Manali, and Yumthang valley in Sikkim are a few popular skiing spots in India. Skiing can be learned on slopes ranging from gentle to severe with the assistance of instructors and trainers if you are a beginner.

Snowboarding

Snowboarding has gained popularity in the recent times. It involves gliding down a mountainside while using a fibreglass board that is hooked to the rider's foot and a shoe with a particular mounting. The most well-known type of snowboarding, called "free-ride," involves gliding off of any snow-covered terrain. Snowboarding in Auli and Gulmarg is possible in the freestyle, alpine, and boardercross disciplines.

Ice skating

Ice skating, a popular winter sport in Shimla, involves gliding across a frozen lake or ice surface on blades attached to shoes or skates. Ice hockey and figure skating are both available at the Shimla Ice Skating Carnival in January.

Snow sledding

One of the most popular and amusing snow sports is snow sledding, which involves sitting on a snow sled and gliding down snow-covered hills while navigating curves, bumps, and turns. You can also lay on your stomach to slip down effortlessly and painlessly. This thrilling and joyful sport is available in Rohtang, Gulmarg, Auli, and Nathatop.

Ice climbing

Consider taking up ice climbing as a more challenging winter sport. In the wide belts of mountain ranges, you have to trek up slick ice barriers in subzero conditions. Ice climbing calls for the right instruction and safety gear, such as boots, goggles, crampons, ice axe attachments, waterproof clothing, mittens, etc. Ice climbing is popular in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

