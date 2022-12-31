New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): 2022 was a year of many fashion trends coming back with some new ones being embraced. There were many fashion trends that defined the year and some of them looked promising enough to stay relevant for quite some time. So as we near the end of the year, let's take a walk down the streets of the unique fashion items that made 2022 a trendsetter in its own way.

1. Butterfly tops

Almost every fashion influencer and celebrity wore this top this year and it made us completely obsessed with the flighty little creature! Butterfly tops dominated many TikToks and Instagram reels this year. Good or Bad - it's clearly here to stay. Especially the embellished ones! Right?

2. Valentino Pink

Right after Valentino presented their Pink PP collection this year, the fashion industry recognised the comeback of Pink! From Ranveer Singh to Kylie Jenner, everyone was seen embracing the new colour in the pink shade card! And, well, we won't lie either - We love it too!

Also, did you know, Maison Valentino came up with the Pink PP by collaborating with the world-famous colour company Pantone?

3. Corset tops

We know it's been here for a while! But looks like Victorian corsets are here to stay. You can call it the Bridgerton or the Euphoria effect - it's chic, metallic touch and figure hugging. Be it GenZ or millennial, everybody has developed an obsession with corsets and bustier tops.

4. Cropped blazers

Well, let's just say we wore blazers the size of our patience! As funny as that sounds it's true! Most of us ditched the conventional blazer this year to embrace the micro blazers and they looked fabulous. Paired with a nice crop top or even a well-fitted top and pants, the blazer stole the show at get-togethers and winter brunches.

5. Underbust gem accessories

This one was clearly late into the year but once Priyanka Chopra flaunted it during her Mumbai visit, it became a major fashion trend and it sure looks like it's here to stay! They are currently selling online like hotcakes. (ANI)

