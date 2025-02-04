Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted attending a special screening of Loveyapa, which stars actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor on Monday evening. The event, hosted by Aamir Khan, saw several B-town celebs in attendance. ‘Loveyapa’ First Review Out! Karan Johar Calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film ‘Hugely Entertaining’, Praises Director Advait Chandan for a ‘Solid Story’.

The duo was seen arriving hand in hand. The two also posed for pictures with Aamir Khan and shared warm moments before heading inside for the screening. Ranbir, who had a cameo in Aamir's 2014 film PK, was seen chatting with the superstar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Attend ‘Loveyapa’ Screening

For the evening, Ranbir chose a classic all-black outfit and sported a new sauve look. Alia, on the other hand, kept it chic in a white shirt and black trousers. The two looked elegant as they interacted with guests.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film will see him alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia.

Love and War marks the Barfi actor's first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut film Saawariya in 2007. While Alia previously worked with the director in Gangubai Kathiawadi, this will be Vicky Kaushal's first time teaming up with the filmmaker.

He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana epic in his kitty. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will be released in 2027.

The actor also has the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar To Come Together for ‘Loveyapa’ Special Screening in Mumbai.

Alia will also be seen in the spy movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.