Prayagraj, January 27: The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6.019 million pilgrims taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers as of 12 pm on Monday, as per Uttar Pradesh government. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and sages including Baba Ram Dev. Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj. Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited to Mahakumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity. Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). How To Reach Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by Train, Road, and Air – A Complete Travel Guide.

Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

