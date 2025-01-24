The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is underway. Taking place in 144 years, Mahakumbh Mela 2025 takes place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Millions of devotees and sadhus will converge to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, seeking spiritual purification. The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest and most important spiritual events in India, draws a large crowd to Prayagraj. If you’re planning to visit for this grand occasion, it’s crucial to know the best ways to reach the venue. Whether you prefer travelling by air, train, or road, here’s a simple guide to help you navigate your journey to Prayagraj. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 10 Crore Pilgrims Expected for Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ at Mahakumbh on January 29.

By Air: Convenient Flights to Prayagraj

Prayagraj is accessible by air, thanks to its well-connected domestic airport, officially known as Allahabad Airport. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more offer direct flights to Prayagraj. Airlines such as Indigo, Alliance Air, and Akasa Air operate regular services. During the Mahakumbh, new direct flights are also available from cities like Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, ensuring an easier journey for visitors.

Alternative Airports: If you're flying into nearby cities, consider the following options:

Varanasi Airport (120 km away): A popular option, with frequent flights and a short road/train journey to Prayagraj.

Lucknow Airport (200 km away): Well-connected and offers several buses and train options to reach Prayagraj.

By Train: Quick and Comfortable Travel

For those looking to experience India’s rail network, travelling by train to Prayagraj is a great option. The Indian Railways has gone all out to accommodate the large influx of devotees during the Mahakumbh, introducing 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, connecting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to Prayagraj.

Vande Bharat Express to the Kumbh Mela

If you want to travel in style and comfort, the Vande Bharat Express trains provide a high-speed and premium option. Here are some of the top services:

New Delhi to Prayagraj (Train No. 22436)

Distance: 636 km

Travel Time: 6 hours 8 minutes

Departure: 6:00 AM from Delhi, Arrival: 12:08 PM in Prayagraj

Days: Runs six days a week (except Thursdays)

New Delhi to Prayagraj (Train No. 22416)

Distance: 636 km

Travel Time: 6 hours 11 minutes

Departure: 3:00 PM from Delhi, Arrival: 9:11 PM in Prayagraj

Days: Operates six days a week (except Tuesdays)

Gorakhpur to Prayagraj (Train No. 22549)

Distance: 500 km

Travel Time: 7 hours 30 minutes

Departure: 6:05 AM from Gorakhpur, Arrival: 1:35 PM in Prayagraj

Days: Runs six days a week (except Saturdays)

By Road: Scenic Drive to Prayagraj

For those who enjoy road trips, reaching Prayagraj by car or bus is an exciting option. Prayagraj is connected by well-maintained highways, making the drive comfortable and scenic. Here are the major routes:

From Lucknow (Approx. 200 km): Take NH30 for a smooth drive.

From Varanasi (Approx. 120 km): NH19 offers a convenient route.

From Kanpur (Approx. 195 km): NH19 connects Kanpur to Prayagraj, making for an easy journey.

Whether you opt for a bus or your own vehicle, these routes offer easy access to the Kumbh Mela, ensuring you’re ready to immerse yourself in the experience. With so many travel options, reaching Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela is easier than ever. Whether by air, train, or road, the journey is as important as the destination, allowing you to experience the spirit of India along the way. Plan your trip early to ensure a smooth, memorable experience at one of the world’s most awe-inspiring spiritual gatherings.

