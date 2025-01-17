The first-ever sight and sound of a meteorite hitting earth has been captured. A Canadian home owner had an unusual near-death experience when the meteorite crashed into the exact spot where he had been standing just minutes earlier. He was not at home at the time, but his security camera captured the rare and extraordinary moment. When he returned home and noticed the mark, he checked the security footage and saw a small rock plummeting through the sky before smashing into his walkway. The meteorite fell so fast that it appeared in only two frames of the video. Surprisingly, this is the first ever time that both the sound and sight of a meteorite striking Earth have been captured on camera. Watch the viral video below. Meteor in Germany Video: Small Meteorite Breaks Up Over European Country Hours After Being Spotted.

