Mayor Dons Nurse's Uniform Again to Help COVID-19 Patients

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, a former nurse, has donned her old uniform again to serve COVID-19 patients in the city.

She will be contributing her services in the late night shift, a leader from her Shiv Sena party said.

"This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji. She has been working 8am-2am every single day& now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital," Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

"Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self," she added.

The mayor tweeted, "AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care....#covid19 At Nair Hospital."

The former nurse on Monday interacted with nursing staff at the BYL Nair and Sion hospitals regarding the COVID- 19 challenges. Social distancing would be maintained during the talks.

Bharat Kumar Raut, former Sena MP, tweeted, "Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai, has gone back to her profession as medical nurse & joined Nair hospital where she was working before becoming Corporator. Three kudos to her sense of loyalty to her profession & care for the people." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)