Meghalaya CM Sangma Pitches for Pact on Naga Political Issue at Earliest

Dimapur, Feb 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday urged all stakeholders and the Union government to reach the final agreement on the Naga political issue at the earliest.

If the talks are finalised at the earliest, it will be in the best interest of not only Nagaland but the entire Northeast region, he said.

Sangma, who is also the president of National Peoples Party (NPF), said this while interacting with mediapersons here on his way back home after completing a two-day visit to Manipur and Nagaland.

He said there was a political vacuum in the Northeast, especially Nagaland, and the NPP being the first national political party recognised from the region was in a strong position to fill that vacuum.

We will ensure that we continue to raise issues of the Northeast, he asserted.

Sangma said as the president of the NPP, he feels that the Naga political issue was very important for the region.

Sangma said the party had resolved to support the ongoing talks between the Naga political groups and the Government of India.

He said his tour mainly focused on party organisation and the political situation in the region.

Sangma also met Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neihpiu Rio before leaving for Shillong.

