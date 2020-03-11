MoRTH Issues Advisory on Coronavirus Control and Containment Measures

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding novel coronavirus control and containment measures in the transport sector.The Ministry advised that all necessary steps may be undertaken in the Public Transport Vehicles to ensure sanitation of seats, handles, and bars."The hygiene and sanitation may be stepped up at all the Bus Terminals and the display of public health messages may be ensured on public transport vehicles, Bus Terminals, and the Bus Stops," a press note said.The Ministry has also requested States and UTs to take expeditious action and mobilize all necessary support in this regard.Underlining that the Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19), cases have now been confirmed in more than 90 countries, the advisory states that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been coordinating the efforts of the Central Government in this regard and has also been working with State Governments in order to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in India.The press note stated that a public health situation of this scale requires a concerted and whole of government approach in order to prevent further importation of cases and to build up a comprehensive and robust response system. "It is required to step up efforts and fully mobilize all resources to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in preparedness, control and containment measures," it further read. (ANI)

