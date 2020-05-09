Madhya Pradesh: Shanties Near Ratahara Pond in Rewa District Removed by Local Authorities Amid Lockdown; Congress, BJP Fight

Officials of Municipal Corporation Department Are Removing the Slums Near a Pond in Rewa. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rewa, May 9: Around 20 shanties built illegally on the banks of a pond in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh were removed by local authorities on Saturday morning, officials said.

The shanties had encroached on the banks of Ratahara pond, Huzur area tehsildar RP Tripathi said. "They were allotted houses earlier but were still refusing to leave the shanties," Tripathi added. IAS Officer From Health Department in Bhopal Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Colleagues Go into Self-Quarantine.

However, the issue soon turned into a political fight in the city with the opposition Congress claiming the BJP government carried out encroachment removal amid the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak.



Madhya Pradesh: Officials of the Municipal Corporation Department are removing the slums near a pond in Rewa. RN Tripathi, Tehsildar says, "Work of removing encroachment is underway. This is being done as part of the beautification of pond as directed by state government". pic.twitter.com/U4KKTCph6K — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Congress leader Vivek Tankha tweeted, "An inhumane picture has surfaced in which the labourers were bulldozed in the corona period in the name of beautification. Thousands of labourer families of Rewa's Ratahra locality become homeless. After all, what was need for beautification? Inhumane work in this sensitive time."

In reply, former minister and local BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla said the removal was done after those living in the shanties were given homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

