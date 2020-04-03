IAS Officer From Health Department in Bhopal Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Colleagues Go into Self-Quarantine

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 3: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted in the health department in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, reported Hindustan Times. After testing positive for COVID-19, the IAS officer was shifted to a hospital. All the colleagues of the officer have gone into self-quarantine. Kerala IAS Officer, Who Recently Returned From Singapore, Booked for Jumping Coronavirus Quarantine, Traced in Kanpur.

The bureaucrat reportedly attended several meetings where top government officials were present. “The officer whose report has come positive has been hospitalised. However, another sample has been sent for test, and the report is awaited,” reported the media house quoting Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, Commissioner, Health Services, MP government as saying. The officer was not keeping well in the past three to four day, so he chose to quarantine himself and did not attend meetings. Coronavirus Cases Surge to 2,547 in India as Country Sees Largest Spike in a Day With 478 New Cases in Past 24 Hours; Death Toll Rises to 62.

Till now, 106 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. Six people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. However, no one has recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far. More than 10 of COVID-9 cases were reported in Bhopal. Indore is the worst-hit district of the state, where over 100 people contracted coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases crossed 2,500 in India.