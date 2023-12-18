Mr Bachchan First Look: Ravi Teja Announces New Film Revering Amitabh Bachchan With Tagline 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga'

Ravi Teja pays homage to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in the first poster of his upcoming film titled Mr Bachchan. Directed by Harish Shankar, the tagline of the movie is Naam Tho Suna Hoga.

Agency News IANS| Dec 18, 2023 01:39 PM IST
A+
A-
Mr Bachchan First Look: Ravi Teja Announces New Film Revering Amitabh Bachchan With Tagline 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga'
First Look of Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on Sunday treated his fans with the first look of Mr Bachchan, his upcoming film, and looked every inch like the megastar from his 1970s-1980s era. Eagle Song ‘Aadu Macha’ Lyrical Promo: New Track From Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran Starrer To Be Out on December 5 at This Time (Watch Video).

Ravi, who is working with filmmaker Harish Shankar, once again took to social media to announce the title of their upcoming Telugu movie with a poster. The film is christened Mr Bachchan. An ardent fan of Big B, Ravi Teja is seen sitting on a scooter with sunglasses. He is seen with an intense look and sported a moustache and a haircut just like Amitabh did in his younger years.

Check Out the First Look of Mr Bachchan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

 

Behind the Telugu star, there is a caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with “Naam toh suna hoga” written on it. He captioned the first look: “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab.” Eagle Song ‘Aadu Macha’: Ravi Teja Steals the Show With Swag in Lyrical Video of DavZanD’s Composition (Watch Video).

This will be the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar will be seen working together. The two have earlier worked in Shock and Mirapakay. The film is scheduled for a 2024 release. Other details about the film are still underwraps. Ravi Teja will next be seen in Eagle, which is slated to release on January 13. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Agency News IANS| Dec 18, 2023 01:39 PM IST
A+
A-
Mr Bachchan First Look: Ravi Teja Announces New Film Revering Amitabh Bachchan With Tagline 'Naam Tho Suna Hoga'
First Look of Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on Sunday treated his fans with the first look of Mr Bachchan, his upcoming film, and looked every inch like the megastar from his 1970s-1980s era. Eagle Song ‘Aadu Macha’ Lyrical Promo: New Track From Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran Starrer To Be Out on December 5 at This Time (Watch Video).

Ravi, who is working with filmmaker Harish Shankar, once again took to social media to announce the title of their upcoming Telugu movie with a poster. The film is christened Mr Bachchan. An ardent fan of Big B, Ravi Teja is seen sitting on a scooter with sunglasses. He is seen with an intense look and sported a moustache and a haircut just like Amitabh did in his younger years.

Check Out the First Look of Mr Bachchan:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

 

Behind the Telugu star, there is a caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with “Naam toh suna hoga” written on it. He captioned the first look: “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab.” Eagle Song ‘Aadu Macha’: Ravi Teja Steals the Show With Swag in Lyrical Video of DavZanD’s Composition (Watch Video).

This will be the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar will be seen working together. The two have earlier worked in Shock and Mirapakay. The film is scheduled for a 2024 release. Other details about the film are still underwraps. Ravi Teja will next be seen in Eagle, which is slated to release on January 13. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Harish Shankar Mr Bachchan Mr Bachchan First Look Ravi Teja Ravi Teja News Ravi Teja update South Cinema
You might also like
Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!
South

Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!
Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama
South

Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama
Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!
South

Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Photos Showcasing Thalaivar’s Unmatched Swag and Timeless Style!
Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama
South

Hi Nanna Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Drama
Dhruva Natchathiram Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Chiyaan Vikram–Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Spy Thriller
South

Dhruva Natchathiram Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Chiyaan Vikram–Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Spy Thriller
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B Review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Hemanth M Rao’s Film Get a Thumbs Up From Critics, Calls It ‘Satisfying Sequel To Side A’
South

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B Review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Hemanth M Rao’s Film Get a Thumbs Up From Critics, Calls It ‘Satisfying Sequel To Side A’
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
100K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Dawood Ibrahim news
20K+ searches
Nathan Lyon
20K+ searches
BSE
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot