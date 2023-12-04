The much-anticipated "Aadu Macha" for Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming movie, Eagle, an action thriller directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, is set to release on December 5 at precisely 6:03 PM. The lyrical promo song unveils an electrifying dance number from Ravi Teja. The song, with its tune and choreography in the promo video, exudes an energetic vibe, promising to be a tune that'll get us all grooving. The music for this track is done by Music DavZanD, featuring vocals by Rahul Sipligunj. Composed, arranged, and produced by DavZanD, the song teases an energy-packed rhythm that seems poised to become an instant hit. Eagle Teaser: Ravi Teja-Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Promises To Be Mass Entertainer; Karthik Gattamneni Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on January 13, 2024 (Watch Video).

Check Out Aadu Macha Song Lyrical Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)