Mumbai, Feb 18: A make-up artist on a motorbike collided with a leopard inside the Goregaon Film City here, a forest official said on Saturday.

The Film City is located near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park which is home to leopards and many other species of wild animals.

Man Collides With Leopard:

All Indian Cine Workers Association claims that on 15 Feb 2023, a Leopard attacked Makeup artist Shravan Vishwakarma in Filmcity Goregoan forest. AICWA claims that cine workers are scared to work in #Filmcity due to #Leopard's movement on the road during the night.#Bollywood pic.twitter.com/AbeSnINpSw — Dinesh Mourya (@dineshmourya4) February 17, 2023

Shravan Vishwakarma (23) was returning home on Friday night after dropping a friend when he saw a pig running across the road, the official said. Moments later he collided with a leopard which was chasing the pig.

Vishwakarma fell from his bike and suffered injuries and also became unconscious. He was admitted to hospital and is recovering, the official said.

Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra Forest Department, said it appeared to be an accident. Even after Vishwakarma lost consciousness, the leopard went away from the spot without harming him, he pointed out.

“We will try to find out if there is any movement of the injured animal in that range and if it needs rescue support. It is advised that workers and staff wear helmets while riding two-wheelers in the area,” Sharma said.

Installation of lights and CCTV cameras in the area is also necessary, he said.