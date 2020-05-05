Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Jump by 635 to 9,758: Death Toll 387

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total case count to 9,758 and the death toll to 387, a BMC official said.

Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said.

"Of the 26 deaths, 22 patients had comorbidities while six deaths occurred between May 1 and 2," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

A total of 406 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the city, while 220 patients were discharged after recovery, taking their total number to 2128, it stated.

Meanwhile, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking spokesperson said that their 49 staffers have tested positive to coronavirus so far while 11 of them recovered.

The Mumbai civic body has decided to provide mandatory fitness certificates to stranded labourers willing to travel back to their home states through all municipal dispensaries and peripheral hospitals between 2-4 pm every day.

"Medical Officers, based on history and clinical examination, will confirm about presence of flu-like symptoms, COVID-19 like symptoms and issue the certificates," it said.

The civic body also appealed to labourers to not crowd big hospitals.

"All private nursing homes, hospitals, private medical practitioners should re-open their clinics, hospitals and start providing medical assistance to patients taking precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19," it said.

Mumbai COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases 9758, new cases 636,total deaths 387, discharged people 2128, active cases 7243 and patients admitted so far 12,306.

