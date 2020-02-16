NBA Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Names All-Star MVP Award After Him

Chicago [USA], Feb 16 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been permanently named after the late Kobe Bryant.During his career, Kobe won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards.NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be presented later today after the conclusion of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the league is celebrating the lives of Bryant."Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game. He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in an official statement.Bryant made his NBA All-Star Game debut in 1998 at age 19 - the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game. He holds the NBA record for consecutive All-Star selections as he was honored 18 straight times from 1998-2016.Bryant was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2002, 2007, 2009. The only other player to win four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards is Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.The winner of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be determined by NBA fans (who account for 25 per cent of the vote) and a media panel (75 per cent of the vote).This is the 10th straight year that Kia will serve as the title partner of the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

