Streaming giant Netflix has given a second season order for popular series "The Baby-Sitters Club". The single-camera family show is based on Ann M Martin's bestselling book series of the same name, reported Deadline. The story follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends -Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer - in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis’ Comedy-Series Gets Renewed For the Third Season at Apple TV+

It stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn, Anais Lee as Jessie, and Vivian Watson as Mallory. Rachel Shukert will return as showrunner and executive producer for the sophomore season. Netflix Renews Cobra Kai for Season Four Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca serve as executive producers along with Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)