New Virus: Over 87,000 Infected Globally, Nearly 3,000 Dead

World. (File Image)

Beijing, Mar 1 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths.

The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

- Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei - Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

- Macao: 10 cases

- South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

- Italy: 1,576 cases, 34 deaths

- Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths - Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

- Singapore: 106 cases

- France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

- Spain: 71 cases

- Germany: 66

- United States: 72 cases, 1 death

- Kuwait: 45 cases

- Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

- Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

- Bahrain: 38 cases

- United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

- Malaysia: 29 cases

- Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

- United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

- Canada: 20

- Norway: 17

- Vietnam: 16

- Iraq: 19

- Sweden: 13

- Switzerland: 10

- Netherlands: 10

- Greece: 7

- Lebanon: 7

- Croatia: 7

- Oman: 6

- Austria: 5

- Finland: 5

- Israel: 5

- Russia: 5

- Mexico: 4

- Pakistan: 4

- Czech Republic 3

- India: 3

- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

- Romania: 3 cases

- Belarus: 2

- Belgium: 2

- Brazil: 2

- Denmark: 2

- Georgia: 2

- Algeria: 1

- Afghanistan: 1

- Armenia 1

- Azerbaijan: 1

- Cambodia: 1

- Dominican Republic 1

- Ecuador: 1

- Egypt: 1

- Estonia: 1

- Iceland: 1

- Ireland: 1

- Lithuania: 1

- Monaco: 1

- Nepal: 1

- New Zealand: 1

- Nigeria: 1

- North Macedonia: 1

- Qatar: 1

- San Marino: 1

- Sri Lanka: 1 (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)