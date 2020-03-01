New Virus: Over 87,000 Infected Globally, Nearly 3,000 Dead

Beijing, Mar 1 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths.
The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
- Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei - Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths
- Italy: 1,576 cases, 34 deaths
- Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths - Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths
- Singapore: 106 cases
- France: 100 cases, 2 deaths
- Spain: 71 cases
- Germany: 66
- United States: 72 cases, 1 death
- Kuwait: 45 cases
- Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death
- Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death
- Bahrain: 38 cases
- United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
- Malaysia: 29 cases
- Australia: 23 cases, 1 death
- United Arab Emirates: 21 cases
- Canada: 20
- Norway: 17
- Vietnam: 16
- Iraq: 19
- Sweden: 13
- Switzerland: 10
- Netherlands: 10
- Greece: 7
- Lebanon: 7
- Croatia: 7
- Oman: 6
- Austria: 5
- Finland: 5
- Israel: 5
- Russia: 5
- Mexico: 4
- Pakistan: 4
- Czech Republic 3
- India: 3
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- Romania: 3 cases
- Belarus: 2
- Belgium: 2
- Brazil: 2
- Denmark: 2
- Georgia: 2
- Algeria: 1
- Afghanistan: 1
- Armenia 1
- Azerbaijan: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Dominican Republic 1
- Ecuador: 1
- Egypt: 1
- Estonia: 1
- Iceland: 1
- Ireland: 1
- Lithuania: 1
- Monaco: 1
- Nepal: 1
- New Zealand: 1
- Nigeria: 1
- North Macedonia: 1
- Qatar: 1
- San Marino: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1 (AP)
