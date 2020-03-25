'No One Should Be Left Behind': Federer to Help Families Affected by COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Wednesday announced that he along with his wife Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs to the families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland"."Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.Federer had undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem earlier this year and went on to reveal that he would be missing the French Open, which was scheduled for May this year.However, the French Open has been postponed to September 20 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the South China Morning Post, the COVID-19 cases in Switzerland are currently more than 8,000.The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

