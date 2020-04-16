Ola Opens Up Its Technology Platform Ola CONNECTS to Govts for Free to Fight Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS initiative."Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) can be deployed as a turn-key solution or customised to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing realtime war rooms for various operations at scale, with 100 per cent data privacy and world-class security," Ola said in a statement.The platform will have capabilities such as navigation and real-time tracking, to track millions of enrolled vehicles/people 24x7.Other capabilities include a real-time alert system as well as crowd and flow management, which will enable scheduling, flow control and planning capabilities to support social distancing norms.Furthermore, AI-enabled selfie authentication will enable authorities to conduct random checks to ensure all preventive measures like usage of masks are being strictly adhered to.Ola also confirmed that it has collaborated with Punjab Government to provide officials with a medium to effectively track and manage over 17 lakh farmers' produce and their vehicle movement into mandis across the state while following social distancing norms. (ANI)

